Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Trading 3% Higher

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
Evertz Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evertz Technologies (EVTZF)
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.