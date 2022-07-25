Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Trading 3% Higher

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

