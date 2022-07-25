Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.49

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 5100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Excellon Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of C$16.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

