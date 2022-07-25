Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 371,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.