eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $96,169.50 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,616,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10.

On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $136,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 509 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $7,645.18.

eXp World Stock Down 2.9 %

eXp World stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.