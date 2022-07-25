Faceter Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,045.00 (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $371,379.30 and approximately $16,045.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

