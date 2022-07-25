Factom Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,103.00 (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Factom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $1,103.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Factom has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017321 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032355 BTC.
Factom Profile
Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,382,640 coins. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Factom Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
