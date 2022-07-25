Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $126.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

FRT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

