Fei Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031866 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.