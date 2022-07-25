Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.06) to GBX 210 ($2.51) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

Ferrexpo Stock Up 7.9 %

FEEXF opened at $1.37 on Monday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

