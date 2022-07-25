Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FNF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,156. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.