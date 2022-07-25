Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after buying an additional 625,859 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

FIS opened at $99.02 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

