Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $99.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,016,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,824,000 after purchasing an additional 498,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

