First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.51. 1,101,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,658,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

