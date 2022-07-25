Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

