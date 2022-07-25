Francois Nader Purchases 36,500 Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Francois Nader bought 36,500 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $135,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francois Nader also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 19th, Francois Nader acquired 50,000 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TALS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. 154,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,863. The company has a market capitalization of $162.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.77. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 45.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TALS shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

About Talaris Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.