François-Olivier Laplante Purchases 2,000 Shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) Stock

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Get Rating) Director François-Olivier Laplante acquired 2,000 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 306,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,057,950.29.

François-Olivier Laplante also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, July 19th, François-Olivier Laplante acquired 1,300 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.71 per share, with a total value of C$8,723.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, François-Olivier Laplante acquired 1,400 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.83 per share, with a total value of C$9,562.00.

On Monday, June 27th, François-Olivier Laplante purchased 1,500 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$10,350.00.

On Monday, June 20th, François-Olivier Laplante purchased 1,300 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$8,970.00.

On Friday, June 17th, François-Olivier Laplante purchased 800 shares of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$5,520.00.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$5.43 million for the quarter.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.