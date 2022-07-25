Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires 810 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Shares of FISV opened at $99.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

