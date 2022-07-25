Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys 182 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.33.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $363.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.92. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

