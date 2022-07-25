Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after purchasing an additional 677,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,843,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $222,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,992,000 after purchasing an additional 590,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF opened at $37.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

