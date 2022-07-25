Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 68,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $7,870,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,865,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.54.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $561.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $541.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

