Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.9% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 107,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,410,000 after acquiring an additional 31,441 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $288.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.36. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

