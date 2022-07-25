Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.7% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

PXD stock opened at $209.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.31. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

