Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases 3,676 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 488.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $529.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.59.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

