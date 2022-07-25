Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 256 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $213.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.39.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

