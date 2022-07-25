Freedom Day Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after buying an additional 132,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,265,000 after buying an additional 108,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

