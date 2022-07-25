Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,906.20 ($34.74).

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDEV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.91) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Frontier Developments Stock Down 1.4 %

FDEV opened at GBX 1,438 ($17.19) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,333.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,320.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,066 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 2,900 ($34.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £566.90 million and a P/E ratio of 4,288.24.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

