GamerCoin (GHX) Market Cap Tops $8.28 Million

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $442,279.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017590 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001965 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031800 BTC.
About GamerCoin
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,462,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
GamerCoin Coin Trading
