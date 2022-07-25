Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Zendesk makes up about 0.7% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zendesk by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

ZEN stock opened at $75.25 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.38.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $2,952,996. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

