Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 225,000 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,431,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 accounts for approximately 8.5% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 2.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $54.91.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

