Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870,000 shares during the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure makes up approximately 6.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

