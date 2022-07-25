GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GATX Stock Down 1.6 %

GATX stock opened at $93.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GATX by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.