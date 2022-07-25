Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Purchased by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 1.36% of Gencor Industries worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GENC stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $142.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

