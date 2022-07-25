General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 0.9% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GE opened at $68.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.