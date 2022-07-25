Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Guggenheim to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GNTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 48,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,652. Gentex has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gentex by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Gentex by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 246,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gentex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gentex by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 50,874 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.