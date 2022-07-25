Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

GNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 52,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. Gentex has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

