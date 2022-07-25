Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.6% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

