Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 6,733 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $239.67. 18,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,334. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.03.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

