Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.67. 104,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,577,547. The company has a market cap of $459.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.09.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.89.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

