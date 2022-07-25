Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,790 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 958.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 188,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,979 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,631,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,477,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,530,000.

HYLS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.86. 11,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,958. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $48.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

