Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $22.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,432,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 887,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,398,000 after buying an additional 38,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $397.31. 43,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,512. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

