Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after buying an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,523,000 after buying an additional 166,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after buying an additional 67,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.22 on Monday, reaching $271.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.23 and its 200-day moving average is $268.77. The stock has a market cap of $197.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

