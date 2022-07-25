Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,545 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,254,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,899,000 after purchasing an additional 540,881 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,487,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.77. 6,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,429. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.