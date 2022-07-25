Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $5.11 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

AVGO stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $508.33. 6,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $523.30 and its 200 day moving average is $565.72. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.