Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 19,464 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 608.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,464 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,004. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.15 and its 200-day moving average is $222.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

