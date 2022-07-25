Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 110,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 47,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 148,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.87. 7,520,380 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

