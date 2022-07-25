Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 543.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,448 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VNLA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.65. 6,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,973. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.