Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 543.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,448 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VNLA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.65. 6,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,973. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.
