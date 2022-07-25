Glantus (LON:GLAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Glantus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:GLAN opened at GBX 35.67 ($0.43) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £13.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.11. Glantus has a 1-year low of GBX 34.50 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 97 ($1.16).

Glantus Company Profile

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

