Glantus (LON:GLAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Glantus Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of LON:GLAN opened at GBX 35.67 ($0.43) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £13.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.11. Glantus has a 1-year low of GBX 34.50 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 97 ($1.16).
Glantus Company Profile
