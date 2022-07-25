GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Up 50.9% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $341,839.01 and approximately $158.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,888.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.45 or 0.06969273 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00257881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00113742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00670819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.33 or 0.00568040 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005761 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.