Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAAU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,972,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,054,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AAAU traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,589. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

