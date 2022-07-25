Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.50

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Inbursa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

